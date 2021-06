(Graphic Courtesy of The Mob Museum) PROHIBITION VIRTUAL TOUR, COCKTAIL DEMONSTRATION NOW AVAILABLE. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, invites guests to take a closer look into the Prohibition era with its new Prohibition Virtual Tour featuring a themed cocktail demonstration. Perfect for virtual team-building or for family members or friends looking for something engaging to do together across the miles, the new offering is now available for groups of 10 or more with tickets priced at $20 per participant.