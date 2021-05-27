Cancel
Cilta-Cel Earns FDA Priority Review for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Audrey Sternberg
cancernetwork.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on data from the CARTITUDE-1, the BCMA-targeting CAR T-cell therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel moves forward towards regulatory approval in multiple myeloma. The biologics license application for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma has been accepted and granted priority review by the FDA, announced Legend Biotech Company, who is responsible for developing the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.1.

www.cancernetwork.com
