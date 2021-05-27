Cilta-Cel Earns FDA Priority Review for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The FDA on Monday granted accelerated approval to Biogen and Eisai's anti-amyloid antibody Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, capping a controversial and at times contentious review process that saw the agency's panel of outside experts coming out overwhelmingly against clearing the drug based on the available evidence. With the approval, Aduhelm becomes the first novel therapy cleared for Alzheimer's disease since 2003 and the first directed at the underlying pathophysiology of the condition. Biogen's stock gained as much as 60% on the news, while Eisai's US shares traded up 45%.