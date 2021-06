In my humble opinion, the answer to the question above is a resounding yes. Although it's hard to pick my favorite from the recipes that we've made thus far on Saturday Snacks (it's like choosing your favorite kid, right?), when I look back at the recipes and consider how often I've remade them, Food and Wine Festival's Pao de Queijo rises to the surface. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to usher a bit of Disney magic into your kitchen this Memorial Day weekend, might I suggest that you head straight to the recipe for this amazing Brazilian cheese bread?