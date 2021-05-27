Big Daddy Weave Announces Fall Tour
NASHVILLE, TENN. (MAY 27, 2021) Big Daddy Weave announce today their upcoming fall headlining tour with special guest and newcomer Anne Wilson. The 25 city "All Things New" tour, presented by World Vision and promoted by Transparent Productions, will kick off on September 22nd and conclude November 14th. After more than a year without consistent touring due to the global pandemic, the beloved group is thrilled and ready to hit the road sharing their No. 1 songs and more.