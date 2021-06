Sony Interactive Entertainment has a huge hit in the PlayStation 5, but the company is looking to maximize its revenue beyond the confines of that platform. In a financial report today, the company told investors that this involves PlayStation Studios games on mobile, more live-service games, and new ports to PC. Under a section labeled “More PC releases planned,” Sony included Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Days Gone. With Days Gone launching on Steam earlier this month, it seems likely that Uncharted 4 is next to get that treatment.