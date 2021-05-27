newsbreak-logo
Transylvania County, NC

Transylvania County (NC) Cardiac Patients Can Now Receive Care at Pardee UNC Health Care

By JEMS Staff
jems.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients suffering a heart attack in Transylvania County now have another option for quality 24/7 ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) care. Pardee UNC Health Care has been designated a Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Hospital for both Henderson and Transylvania Counties by the North Carolina EMS Medical Director. STEMI is a heart attack caused by clots in one or more of the patient’s coronary arteries. A PCI Hospital is equipped with personnel, infrastructure and expertise to diagnose and treat patients who require intensive medical care, specialized tests, or interventional therapies. Pardee is one of only two hospitals in western North Carolina able to provide this level of care.

