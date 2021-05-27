9 Rental Sites like Airbnb You May Not Know (but Definitely Should)

If you read anything about renting a car in 2021, it tends to include the caveat about how difficult it is to rent a car this year. The reasoning makes sense – car rental companies were strapped for cash in 2020, with hardly anyone renting cars. So they sold off the older autos in their respective fleets earlier than usual and didn’t buy new cars (or at least not as many) to replace them. Even if they have more money now because more people have been renting cars in the past couple of months, it’s harder to buy cars because the factories were at a standstill for extended period of time due to COVID. And, of course, this is coming to a head as people are getting their COVID vaccines and are making plans to finally travel again this summer.