Most folks stick to airline credit cards that are associated with their main frequent flyer programs. American Airlines loyalists go for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® or theCiti® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®*. If you’re a Delta flyer, you probably want to use a card that boosts your SkyMiles account and offers the potential to earn Medallion Qualification Miles toward elite status based on spending, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card. Live in a United hub? The United℠ Explorer Card and United Club℠ Infinite Card are probably your best bets.