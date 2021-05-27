Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

METRO LAUNCHES METRO ON THE MOVE PROGRAM

Fort Wayne, Indiana
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Metro staff will be at partner locations around Fort Wayne in an effort to better serve the community and provide access to Metro’s complaint filing services. “Metro on the Move” dates, times, and locations can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fwmetro/. The organizations that are part of the “Metro on the Move” initiative include:

  • Amani Family Services;
  • The League for the Blind and Disabled; and
  • The Allen County Public Library.

This initiative is designed to assist residents through the complaint filing process while also educating them on their fair housing and equal opportunity employment rights. The City of Fort Wayne General Ordinance G-21-78 makes it unlawful to discriminate in the areas of employment, housing, education or public accommodation on the basis of a person’s race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, ancestry, retaliation, place of birth, disability, sexual orientation or familial status.

“By bringing our services out into the community we are providing access to those most affected by the pandemic,” said Nikki Quintana, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission. “We want to meet people where they are as we know that common barriers to our services include language and transportation.”

This service is free and will take place at the scheduled locations, dates, and times. Interpreters will also be available for non-English speaking residents. If local residents believe they have faced discrimination, they may file a complaint with the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission on-site at one of the Metro on the Move locations. More information may be found at www.fortwaynemetro.org.

