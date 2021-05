Re “Hearing on Jan. 6 attack exposes division” (May 13):. Were the Republican congressmen in the congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that said the Trump supporters did not riot but were peaceful Trump supporters watching something else on the TV other than what I watched? I was mortified as Trump’s White nationalist supporters destroyed the Capitol and injured overwhelmed Capitol police in the act of stopping the certification of the election and hanging or crucifying VP Mike Pence and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. It was all in the name of Trump because his narcissistic nature could not accept loosing the election. I certainly hope the GOP does not pick up the Trump mantel as their platform because if he were to win it will lead to an authoritarian state.