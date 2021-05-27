Belinda Ann Markworth

Nicole Christine Hollingsworth, 26, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus and entered her eternal home on May 1, 2021. Born in Jefferson City on December 21, 1994, she was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Holts Summit, Missouri. She moved with her family to Lexington in 2011 and graduated from Lexington High School in 2013. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Park University in March 2021 and had begun her career in mental health. She was an exceptional student, accomplished high school volleyball athlete and loved animals, especially her dog, Scout. She was the light of her family and she fiercely loved them in return. She never ended a conversation without saying, “I love you.”