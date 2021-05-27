newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

Belinda Ann Markworth

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Belinda Ann Markworth, 67, of Higginsville, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Belinda was born on April 15, 1954, in Lexington, the daughter of Bennie and Betty (Swofford) Tippins. She was united in marriage to John David Markworth of Higginsville on April 13, 1985; he survives of the home.

www.kmzu.com
Kansas City, MO
Obituaries
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Unwed Black mothers in 20th century Kansas City found refuge in home for women, girls

Unwed, expectant mothers as young as 12 years old, faced with societal scorn and the subsequent trauma, had few options in mid-20th century Kansas City. Even more limited were the resources for Black women and girls. Many white mothers chose, or were sent, to deliver their babies and give them up for adoption in special facilities for unwed mothers. But many of these homes — with hundreds cropping up across the country — were segregated.
Lexington, MOKMZU

Nicole Christine Hollingsworth

Nicole Christine Hollingsworth, 26, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus and entered her eternal home on May 1, 2021. Born in Jefferson City on December 21, 1994, she was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Holts Summit, Missouri. She moved with her family to Lexington in 2011 and graduated from Lexington High School in 2013. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Park University in March 2021 and had begun her career in mental health. She was an exceptional student, accomplished high school volleyball athlete and loved animals, especially her dog, Scout. She was the light of her family and she fiercely loved them in return. She never ended a conversation without saying, “I love you.”
Lexington, MOKMZU

Lexington FFA News

Dustin Thompson was the Area 6 winner for Goat Production proficiency. Cade Rector and Jedidiah Doyle are receiving state degrees. Kiersten Helm, a current state officer, is from our chapter.