newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Charting the small business comeback

By Linda McMahon
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt does not matter how you fall — it’s how you get back up that counts. That’s true in life, and it’s true in business. We’ve seen this time and time again in the resilience of small businesses in America. Thirty million ordinary people accomplishing the extraordinary — they power...

www.washingtontimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Economy#Real Change#Time Change#Business Plans#Nfib#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#Wwe Inc#Sba#Businesses#Real Investments#Business Owners#Lofty Plans#Optimism#True Today#Employment#Ready To Work Employees#Grit#Employers
Related
Small Businessmiltonscene.com

Useful Skills For Small Business Owners-Small Business Corner

Useful skills for small business owners-Small Business Corner. Transforming a small business start-up into a successful operation is not always an easy task. Whether you are about to start a business or have an existing business, learning how to master these skills will help you to become a successful small business owner and also grow your business.
Small Businesschannele2e.com

PPP Loan Alternatives for Small Businesses

The Small Business Administration‘s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) stopped accepting new applications in May 2021. If you’re a small business owner seeking PPP loan alternatives for your business or for your clientele in specific vertical markets, here are some potential SBA options:. 1. COVID-19 EIDL: This loan provides economic relief...
Small Businessthenewsgod.com

5 Tips on Setting Fair Wages for Small Businesses

The question of salary in a small business often proves a fraught issue for both employees and employers. While the Fair Labor Standards Act provides some basic ground rules, it’s more about establishing minimums rather than guidance on setting fair wages. That leaves employers and employees in something of a no man’s land on the subject of compensation.
Small Businessbthechange.com

Even Small Businesses Can Make Huge Changes

Delivered on Fridays, B The Change Weekly delivers the most important and most relevant stories about people using business as a force for good. The newsletter features a weekly note from the B The Change team alongside insight and context on the stories we share here on Medium. Below is our latest roundup. To receive these insights directly in your inbox, sign up for B The Change Weekly today. Now on to the good stuff:
Small BusinesseMarketer

Small-Business Payments Disruptors

Service providers focused on areas like payments, ecommerce, and lending are challenging the financial services sector for its longtime relationships with small businesses. The providers are looking to use their own relationships with those businesses, their practices of tailoring solutions, and their growing financial capabilities as a profitable way to attract small-business clients.
Small BusinessPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Challenge for small businesses: finding customers

It starts with an idea. Or a passion. Or a dream. This year for SWFL Reinvented , Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Chris Shaw, is meeting people who changed their lives to start a new business . Then, for an online series called SWFL Reinvented: Moving Forward, he follows those people as they work to open their business and survive the first year.
Small Businessthekatynews.com

Small Business Innovation Research

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced the award of 29 competitive research contracts to 25 small businesses across the United States to participate in Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. Each project will receive up to $150,000 from the DHS SBIR Program to conduct proof-of-concept research over a five-month period to address specific homeland security technology needs. “Investing in private sector innovation is a key factor in helping […]
Small Businesstalkbusiness.net

Technology reduces barriers for small businesses

It’s easy for an older guy like me — 63 now — to complain about not being able to keep up with technology. Younger people expect us old folks to be technologically deficient. The truth is, I’m not as bad as some. Using Apple-everything these days eliminated my part-time job as an in- “house” (I am referring to our home) computer technician.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Smart Financial Habits for Small Businesses

If you want to be successful while running your small business, it’s good to develop the right financial habits. Smart financial habits can help to keep your business running smoothly, and you’ll be able to avoid certain pitfalls. Take a look at some of the financial habits you should be cultivating by reading the information below. It will help you to keep things on track so that you can find the business success that you’re looking for.
Lewisville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

$60M for small businesses available

STATEHOUSE – Legislation supporting jobs, employers and economic recovery by investing $60 million to expand the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program is now law, according to State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville). “Small businesses, like our local restaurants and unique tourist attractions, were hit hard by the pandemic,” Saunders...
Small BusinessDaily News-Record

Navigating The Four Stages Of A Small Business

Every business owner needs their business to grow, regardless if you are just starting your business, or even if you have been leading it for some time. It’s not about ego; it’s about survival. Every business has to go through a process of growth in order to stay alive. Even...
Businessmylittlefalls.com

Assistance announced for renters and small businesses

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced $3.5 billion in assistance for renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rental assistance program makes up to $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance available for struggling New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for the program will be accepted starting June 1 for eligible New Yorkers who are behind on their rent and have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide assistance with up to 12 months of past-due rent, 3 months of prospective rental assistance, and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Ways to help small businesses recover

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, communities around the US rallied to help small businesses by launching “shop local” initiatives, purchasing gift cards and starting fundraising campaigns . Now that states have begun to roll back social distancing restrictions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses still need continued support.
Small Businesspaymentsjournal.com

Small Business Credit, Covid, and Bankruptcy

As credit metrics for loss and delinquency continue at record low rates, bankruptcy attorneys await a storm of filings by small businesses. Even though just about anyone who wants a vaccine can get one, many small businesses are slow to recover. Inc. reports, “As the Pandemic Recedes, Small Businesses Face...
Small BusinessBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Regional webinar series to aid the recovery of small businesses

WASHINGTON (BRAIN) — The Small Business Administration is offering a free regional webinar series to provide resources and knowledge to business owners continuing to recover from the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA will join with nonprofit Public Private Strategies Institute on the Getting Back on Track: Help...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Thrive Into the Future

For the past year, the pandemic has disrupted the world — and small businesses are no exception. While navigating challenges, many small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) discovered keys not only to survival, but to adapting and thriving. New research reveals what SMBs need to weather today’s hardships — and future challenges.