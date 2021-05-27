Three Golden Rules to Start Immediately with Your Puppy

Sometimes the simple things matter the most when raising a gun dog. You’re pulling out of the kennel with a brand new eight-week old little puppy, and over the course of the next few months, you will have the ability to either create a fine bird dog or an egg-sucking bootlicker. If you did your research and purchased a well-bred dog, the responsibility of this outcome now largely falls on you. Puppies are just like children during this formative period and their brains are like sponges. It’s time to give them something to soak up. Here are three golden rules to follow beginning the instant you first get your puppy home.