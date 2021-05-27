Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Three Golden Rules to Start Immediately with Your Puppy

By Ben Brettingen
outdoorchannelplus.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the simple things matter the most when raising a gun dog. You’re pulling out of the kennel with a brand new eight-week old little puppy, and over the course of the next few months, you will have the ability to either create a fine bird dog or an egg-sucking bootlicker. If you did your research and purchased a well-bred dog, the responsibility of this outcome now largely falls on you. Puppies are just like children during this formative period and their brains are like sponges. It’s time to give them something to soak up. Here are three golden rules to follow beginning the instant you first get your puppy home.

www.outdoorchannelplus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dog Training#Puppy#Bird Dog#Simple Things#Time#Sponges#Home#Gun#Consistency#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsAugusta Free Press

10 great walking kits for your new puppy

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Getting a new puppy is exciting, but it also means that you need specific things. When you’re taking your furry friend home for the first time, make sure you’ve got everything to walk them. Here are some of the best kits on the market right now:
Seven Lakes, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Training Tips for Your Eager Puppy

The following column was written and submitted by Neil Copeland of Seven Lakes Kennels. During those first initial weeks after you bring home your puppy, he learns quickly and is eager. We all are so proud of our puppies learning “sit,” a little bit of “stay” and starting to potty...
Posted by
Nick Davies

The Best Ways To Teach Your Puppy The English Language

You will have an English understanding puppy in no time!Pexels. Puppies are eager and willing to do the right thing. They love your happy face and the squealy noises you make when they have done something great. They will do ANYthing to please you because of the loving rewards they get from being a Good Dog. They just cannot get enough of your praises and cuddles.
AnimalsPosted by
AdrianaS

Golden Retriever Adopts Orphaned Lamb As Her Own Curly Puppy

Benny the Lamb, also known as Bennedict CurlyPatch, thinks he’s a puppy. That’s because his birth mother rejected him, so a Golden Retriever named Lily stepped up to adopt him. They might look like an unusual pair, but they are incredibly happy together. Videos of Benny and Lily’s relationship have...
Petsyours.co.uk

The best dog coats for all breeds big and small

While some of us may wrinkle our noses up at dogs in clothing, if you’re a dog owner, a dog coat can be a genuinely useful layer for your pooch in colder weather. Available in a range of sizes to ensure the perfect fit - dog coats are usually windproof and water-resistant, helping to protect your best friend from the elements as well as keeping them warm and dry as they enjoy walks with you.
Petsroguevalleymagazine.com

How to Welcome a New Puppy to Your Family

Introducing a new puppy to your household can bring many rewards. However, getting the hang of things can take some time, especially for first-time pet owners. In fact, it takes the average pet owner almost four months to get into the flow with a new four-legged family member, according to a survey by Royal Canin. Eight in 10 respondents said the first year of pet ownership is the most important, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. The survey found 64% believe the first year is also the most difficult and deciding how to train a new pet was cited as the most important decision pet parents have to make.
InternetPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Facebook To Start Doing This Immediately, You Can Now Remove Your Friends Doing This

Honestly, it is probably a great idea. We obsess over social media, checking it constantly and it literally influences us in certain terms of our lives. Now Facebook and Instagram are doing something that you might want to take advantage of: you can turn off seeing how many likes OTHER PEOPLE'S posts have. So, you will just see a caption and the comments underneath the picture, not a number of likes or who liked it.
Animalsredcrossdrugstore.com

Your Puppy Is Born Ready to Interact With You: Study

If it seems like your dog knows exactly what you're saying, that's because dogs are born ready to communicate with people, according to a new study. The research, published June 3 in the journal Current Biology, suggests that even puppies have a capacity to interact with people without any prior experience or training. However, some are better at communication than others based on their genetics.
Petsvoticle.com

Tips On Taking Care Of Your Puppy

Canine care consists of the fundamental aspects of caring for canines. This includes understanding basic rules on how to care for them and even general fundamentals on how dogs behave. Understand everything about dog care in this specific section. You will also find out how you can preserve your puppy healthy through appropriate nutrition and regular physical exercise. It is critical that you realize your puppy as nicely given that different puppy breeds have diverse traits and traits.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Talking Duck Converses with a Bartender

A duck walks into the local bar in search of a drink and something to eat. The bartender is shocked by what he sees and tries to organize a job for the talking duck. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Jack, the bartender, was working behind the bar cleaning...
Skin Careccenterdispatch.com

Pro tips for healthy, glowing, post-quarantine skin

(BPT) - Your approach to skincare has likely changed over the last year as you've faced social distancing and a remote lifestyle. Perhaps you took a minimalist approach to skincare or maybe have even adopted some bad habits. Now that people are emerging from quarantine and unmasking once again, healthy, beautiful skin is top of mind.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

True Empaths Make Up a Tiny Portion of the Population—Are You One or More So an Empathic Person?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you’ve been calling yourself an “empath,” it’s very possible that you’re mistaken. Despite the great many people who refer to themselves as this type of person, in actuality, empaths make up a very small part of the population. In fact, according to a 2007 study on empathy, published in Nature Neuroscience, only one to two percent of the population consists of true empaths.
Texas StatePosted by
102.3 The Bull

A Crazy Fight Broke Out at a North Texas Walmart Today

What started with a woman throwing a watermelon at another woman at a Walmart in Grand Prairie this morning (June 9) turned into a brawl involving multiple people. I’m not exactly how early it was when the fight broke out, but Dallas Texas TV posted the clip at 9:50, which is waaaay too early for a battle royal. But admittedly, it is a lot of fun to watch.
Drinksseattlepi.com

A new, curious beer from Garden Path Fermentation

Garden Path Fermentation in Skagit Valley, WA has released a new beer: The Curious Mix Methods (4th Edition). Blended and packaged in November 2020, Curious 4 is one of the more eclectic blends to be released. A good portion of the base is a blend itself, of the last batch of spontaneous beer brewed in the 2019/2020 season, and a cooled portion of the base of our fresh hop beer The Wet Hopped Ship (minus the wet hops!) that was inoculated with spontaneous wort in the fall of 2020. To this blend was added a single, very oaky, barrel of hoppy blonde ale brewed in June of 2018, a barrel of “solera beer” (a blend of several batches of beer from the previous few months), and a special 2020-Covid-era addition: approximately 5bbls of Curious 3.
Scienceamericastestkitchen.com

The Best Way to Whisk, According to Science

There's one whisking motion that generates more strokes per minute than any other. Knowing how to make a vinaigrette is a foundational kitchen skill. If you memorize your basic ratio of oil to acid (usually 3 to 1) and keep a few flavorful dressing ingredients on hand (mustard, honey, fruit jam, herbs and spices, etc.), you can whip up fresh, easy homemade vinaigrettes on the fly. Critical to your dressing success, though, is your whisking motion.
Cell Phonesbizxmagazine.com

The Kidney Foundation Utilizes GooseChase App For Family Fun

The Kidney Foundation Utilizes GooseChase App For Family Fun. This entertaining and socially-distanced adventure will test you and your team with trivia and take you around your local community to complete a variety of photo and video missions. The event utilizes the GooseChase app. The Incredible Kidney Quest, will be...
Irvine, CAmacaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Irvine, CA

Every Monday, Macaroni Kid Irvine shares five things to do with your kids in Irvine, CA over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Irvine's picks for the five things to do with kids. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. 🏞Mommy Mingle - Developmental Play by Age...
Pet Servicesparadisecoast.com

Top Dog Kitchen

All of our treats are made with the "human touch" of carefully crafted dedication. Never mass produced, never automated. It is important to us that we produce consistent, quality products because we know it's important and what matters to you and your pets. Whether you choose our premium grade chicken...
Artshandymantips.org

Top Useful Tools For Becoming A Quilting And Sewing Master

Have you or someone you know recently been looking into some different facts about quilting, and you want to continue searching for some easy ways to get started in the right way? Maybe you have already been quilting for a few years now, and you are looking for some simple ways to take your quilting to the next level? Perhaps you have just recently begun to learn quilting with an older family member, and you want to make sure that you are doing everything in your power to help out during the process?