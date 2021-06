The bluegill bite is really taking off. Meal worms of course is the go-to bait, but red worms and wax worms also do the job. A dew crappie are being caught, mostly on crappie shiners but a few are coming in on crappie jigs. The bass bite is happening in the early morning hours and evening. One fisherman reported 7 bass before 9am. The bass are slamming the shad in the early morning just after daybreak. Most fishermen are still drops hotting Robo worms and sinks, but a small underpin or a fluke will do the truck when the bass are busting on the shad. There hasn’t been much action on catfish.