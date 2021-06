Will you be fishing for snapper or grouper on your next fishing trip? Continue your role as a conservationist by paying close attention to signs of barotrauma and being prepared to respond. Barotrauma is a condition seen in many fish caught at depths greater than 50 feet and is caused by pressure changes leading to an expansion of gases in the swim bladder. It is important to treat barotrauma in fish you do not intend to keep. Signs of barotrauma include the stomach coming out of the mouth, bloated belly, distended intestines and bulging eyes.