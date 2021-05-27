Cancel
Best Waterfowl Shotguns for 2021

By Wildfowl Staff
outdoorchannelplus.com
 13 days ago

Improving upon the well-loved Maxus, Browning pulled out all stops and delivered a top-performing new autoloader in a sleek design packed full of ultra-modern features such as their Lightning Trigger, patented Speed Load Plus feeding system, and magazine cutoff. Coming in a variety of stylish finishes, the Maxus II handles like a dream with an oversized bolt handle, rubber overmolding, and ramped trigger guard, offering a more comfortable grip and better control. The new SoftFlex cheekpad and Inflex recoil pad, combined with the Power Drive Gas System, further reduces felt recoil. A screw-on magazine cap and nickel Teflon coating add a few more feathers in its...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com
