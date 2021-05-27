Best Waterfowl Shotguns for 2021

My first pull of a shotgun trigger was at a trap range with a gun that I had no business shooting. The 12-gauge Remington 870 was a perfectly fine shotgun, but I didn’t know anything about proper mount and technique at the time. With my heart pounding from the pressure of operating a shotgun in front of other people, my mind was preoccupied with remembering the sequence of loading the shell, sliding the pump-action, and disengaging the safety. I mimicked what everyone else was doing, loosely shouldered the gun, closed my eyes, and squeezed the trigger. Then I looked around for my assailant.