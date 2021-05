A 45-year-old Lexington man is facing a felony charge after an alleged vehicle pursuit in Lafayette County on April 27. According to a report from a Lexington Police officer, the chase began after he attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle sped away and traveled at 45 miles per hour on several city streets before he pulled into a gas station. The officer exited his vehicle with his duty-pistol drawn. However, the suspect put the vehicle in drive and sped away again.