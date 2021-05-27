Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Veritas Winch
Description and Application: Standard on the new Veritas Winch casting rods feature Powerlux 100, which increases the rod’s strength by 15% while also reducing the overall weight by 5%. The rod family provides anglers with the kind of performance, sensitivity and durability they depend on—meeting needs that are required in all bass or walleye fishing situations. The Powerlux 100 resin system evenly distributes nano particles between each carbon fiber to enhance the rod’s performance and strength by preventing cranks in the blank material. Ultimately, the technology helps produce higher break strengths and...www.outdoorchannelplus.com