Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Veritas Winch

By By Thomas Allen
outdoorchannelplus.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: Standard on the new Veritas Winch casting rods feature Powerlux 100, which increases the rod’s strength by 15% while also reducing the overall weight by 5%. The rod family provides anglers with the kind of performance, sensitivity and durability they depend on—meeting needs that are required in all bass or walleye fishing situations. The Powerlux 100 resin system evenly distributes nano particles between each carbon fiber to enhance the rod’s performance and strength by preventing cranks in the blank material. Ultimately, the technology helps produce higher break strengths and...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Rod#Fishing Gear#Walleye Fishing#Bass Fishing#Carbon Fiber#Garcia Veritas#Anglers#Standard#Cranks#Nano Particles#Casting#Feature#Application#Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Best Prime Day Deals on Fishing Gear

Fishing requires equipment—a lot of it. Most anglers have fishing supplies specific to the types of bodies of water they’re fishing, as well as the species they’re targeting. Owning the correct fishing equipment is crucial to both catching fish and having fun on the water. But fishing gear can be expensive, so it pays to search for the best deals online for fishing gear—and when you find a good deal, don’t hesitate to set the hook.
gameandfishmag.com

Gear Check: 5 Top Bass Baits for Summer Dock Fishing

Many different styles will catch bass under docks. Start with these five. While many baits work well around or beneath docks, there are a handful that have proven very effective for me over the years. These baits vary a bit in terms of style and purpose, but all have features that make them well suited for this scenario.
wired2fish.com

Abu Garcia Virtual Spinning Rod Review

It takes a lot to raise my eyebrows when it comes to tackle these days. I've been testing and writing about fishing tackle for 12 years now if my memory serves me correctly and it's actually a lot of work to bob and weave through all of the knock-offs and imitations. As time passes, it seems as if original ideas and products are becoming a bit harder to run across.
wvgazettemail.com

John McCoy: Fly fishing gear prices cause sticker shock

I’ve been thinking about updating some of my fishing equipment, so lately I’ve been thumbing through catalogues to see what’s available. It didn’t take long for me to realize that I’ve been out of the market for too long. Way too long. The first thing I looked for was a...
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Take time to try new fishing gear, ideas

I was talking to an angler the other day and was asked what knot I used to tie my fly to my leader. I told him it depended upon the situation, but mostly I used the improved clinch knot or the Duncan loop. I asked him what he used and he said the improved clinch, which is what most anglers seem to use.
Fishingoutdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Simms Dry Creek Simple Pack

Description and Application: Simplicity is sometimes key, and the Simple Pack from Simms fits the bill perfectly For the minimalist, it’s snag-free paired with toughness that can be relied upon. The waterproof, non-submersible, roll-top storage bag has a few internal pockets for additional organization. The bag also features fully cushioned shoulder straps with breathable, water-resistance foam, side compression straps that doble as waist straps for heavy loads. It’s available in three eye-catching colors.
Apparelbassmaster.com

Gear Review: Rapala Rain Gear

Water happens. Whether it’s rain or wave spray, staying dry means remaining comfortable — the essential element of focused fishing. The Rapala RAIN Pro jacket-and-bib combo is built to repel precipitation while allowing moisture and vapor to escape. Waterproof and breathable, this outerwear is made from premium materials and built for all-day wear, comfort and durability.
Hobbiesoutdoorsfirst.com

Rather Outdoors Introduces it Classic New Product Launches

Strike King Goes Primalwith New Fishing LineNew Performance Fluorocarbon, Monofilament and Braided Lines Lexington, S.C. –June 8, 2021-With so many fishing lines to choose from on the market today, Strike King has made the decision easy-just choose the best. Introducing Strike King Primal, the innovative, performance-class fishing line that is...
outdoorsfirst.com

Douglas Lake Gears Up for 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American Presented by TINCUP

Total Event Payout of More Than $480,000 and Advancement to the 2021 Toyota Series Championship Await Nation’s Best Weekend Anglers. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (June 1, 2021) – The best weekend anglers from across the nation will come together June 3-5 for the 38th annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American Presented by TINCUP on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee. The three-day, no-entry-fee event – hosted by Visit Jefferson County TN – features a boater/co-angler format, with lucrative payouts and serves as a stepping-stone for anglers to advance to the 2021 Toyota Series Championship.
ApparelBikeRadar

Lake MX176 shoe review

Great balance of performance and all-day comfort at an excellent price. Lake bills its MX176 as a shoe designed for all-day comfort that will work equally well for cycle couriers and off-road adventurers. It combines a deep-tread rubber outsole with a synthetic upper that incorporates mesh side panels for ventilation,...
Carshackaday.com

A Chainsaw Gives This Winch Some Grunt

For a satisfying Youtube watching session there is noting like some quality machine shop work, and that’s exactly what [Made In Poland] supply with their conversion of a small 12V winch to power from a chainsaw. The finished product contains not much more than the gearbox and shaft components from the original, but the mesmerising sight of rusty steel stock being transformed into dimension-perfect components which come together to form an entirely new assembly is as always a draw.
Bass, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Bass Pro Shop donates fishing gear to NWA kids

ROGERS, Arkansas — Over the years, Bass Pro Shop has given out over 400,000 fishing poles to local organizations. They do this to help encourage kids to get out and fish. Bass Pro Shop in Rogers recently made a generous donation to the Beaver Watershed Alliance. The fishing season officially...
SportsBikeRadar

Jumping Gears

Thank you for helping me with my bottom bracket post, I am also suffering from another problem in regards to changing my gears. I have had bike shops look at them. Which they seem to have fixed temporarily but the problem always comes back. Which is why I want to take matters into my own hands this time to understand the matter on a deeper level.
Fort Worth, TXwired2fish.com

Abu Garcia Booth at Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo to Host Promotions, Pros

Legendary rod and reel maker Abu Garcia turns 100 this year, but its visitors to the booth at the Bassmaster Classic Expo who can receive the presents. With retail sales promotions available only at this year's Classic as well as the opportunity to meet some of professional bass fishing's top pros, Abu Garcia continues to deliver anglers the gear they need to fish to win.
thatsnerdalicious.com

Top 6 Best Jeep Winches On The Market In 2021 Reviews

Jeep winches are pulling devices for your jeep. They are not as simple as they sound, though. They have their own mechanism and own way to work. Not everyone may need it all the time. However, if you have a jeep, it is a good idea to keep one. These...
BicyclesBikeRadar

ETC Keo Style pedals review

A perfectly serviceable clipless pedal without the frills of more expensive offerings. The ETC pedals use the popular Look Keo design, which has been widely adopted by many companies as a way of offering a clipless pedal system. The benefits of the Look design are better ease of use, wide cleat availability and a low price, which is all ideal for beginners, although they are on the heavy side.
thecordovatimes.com

Fish Factor: Old fishing gear is being repurposed into Grudens casual wear

Grundéns is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundéns, whose motto is “We are fishing,” is the go-to brand for outer wear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men’s shorts and women’s leggings use ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric.
AnimalsNewsbug.info

Whale rescuers free humpback from fishing gear

A three-day effort to free a humpback whale from entanglement in fishing gear ended in success this week, marine mammal experts said Thursday. (June 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/653a0338ae234d61a79b5d51a19ac312.