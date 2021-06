An Iowa County judge has set a $100-thousand dollar cash bond for a man accused of killing his mother and a dog at a home in Iowa County earlier this week. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the suspect Wednesday as 21-year-old Sean Pickett of Avoca. Pickett is accused of killing his 54-year-old mother. He faces charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide and intentional animal mistreatment leading to death. Law enforcement officials got a call Monday from Pickett reporting that his mother was dead. When crews responded to the scene they made contact with Pickett and found the victim deceased. Pickett was taken into custody shortly after authorities responded. The Department of Justice says the investigation is ongoing.