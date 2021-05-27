Ultimate Team modes make up 29% of EA's business

Announced today during Blizzard's Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Livestream, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller confirmed that the team sizes in the game will be getting an adjustment in the upcoming sequel. Since its launch in 2016 the first Overwatch has been a team-based objective shooter with two teams of six, at a later point forcing players into roles with two DPS, two healers, and two tanks; for Overwatch 2 however teams will shrink down to five for each team. The sequel will have two DPS, two healers, and one tank per team. The developers confirmed that this was due to the changes in how Overwatch is played over the past five years.