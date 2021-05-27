newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Ultimate Team modes make up 29% of EA's business

gamesindustry.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts filed its annual report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this week, revealing that the publisher's Ultimate Team modes brought in more than $1.62 billion in its last fiscal year, and now account for 29% of all the money it brings in. The loot box-driven Ultimate Team...

www.gamesindustry.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Lawsuits#Nhl#Franchises#Virtual Currency#Nba#Electronic Arts#Nhl#Ufc#Fifa Ultimate Team#Dutch#The District Court#Ea S Ultimate Team#Ea Revenues Ultimate Team#District Court#Virtual Items#Company#Loot Boxes#Engagement#Electronic Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
Related
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

EA to Unveil Crowdfunded Apex Legends Championship Prize Pool of Up to $3M

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Rainbow 6, LoL Top International Esports Weekend – Weekly Twitch Top 10s, May 10-16 byTrent Murray. May 18, 2021. The loss of live, international competition was a significant blow...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

EA Motive’s Next Game isn’t Mirror’s Edge – Rumour

Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive confirmed late last year that it’s working on several upcoming unannounced projects (but not Star Wars), which was followed shortly afterward by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb teasing that the studio is working on an established EA IP that fans are going to be happy about.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate loophole through EA Play now fixed

Microsoft has closed a loophole that was allowing users to gain Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a discounted rate by subscribing to EA Play. The news comes via the official Xbox website’s Xbox Game Pass support FAQ (thanks, Twisted Voxel). Previously, users were able to purchase a one-year EA Play plan for $30 and receive four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is half the price of buying four months alone. To remedy this, Microsoft has now changed the additional subscription — “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem EA Play codes for the Xbox console, but they will automatically convert and extend their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. One month of EA Play will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 10 days, and a one-year EA Play code will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 2 months.”
Video GamesIGN

Microsoft Closes Extra Cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play Loophole

Microsoft has officially closed a loophole that was allowing current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users to extend their membership at a discounted rate by subscribing to EA Play. The original loophole involved buying an EA Play one year membership, which would auto-convert to four months of Game Pass Ultimate if you were currently an Ultimate member.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits highest Steam concurrent players for a BioWare game

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched on Friday, and the Steam numbers suggest it's had a pretty successful launch weekend. The remastered trilogy is the number one trending game on SteamDB right now, reaching a peak concurrent player count of 59,817 on Sunday. As noted by industry analyst @BenjiSales on Twitter, it marks the highest concurrent players on Steam for any BioWare game. It's also the second-highest concurrent player count for any EA game on Steam, only beaten by Apex Legends.
FIFAPosted by
SVG

What EA's New Studio Really Means For Gaming

Electronic Arts has officially announced a new Seattle-based studio dedicated to open-world action-adventure games. The corporation often makes headlines for shady subjects, including microtransaction controversies and studio shutdowns, but hopefully this latest news points at a positive outcome. Sources have indicated that strong talent is attached to the new team, and fans already have a few ideas of what to expect.
Video GamesComicBook

Overwatch 2 to Shrink Team Sizes to 5v5 for PVP Modes

Announced today during Blizzard's Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Livestream, Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller confirmed that the team sizes in the game will be getting an adjustment in the upcoming sequel. Since its launch in 2016 the first Overwatch has been a team-based objective shooter with two teams of six, at a later point forcing players into roles with two DPS, two healers, and two tanks; for Overwatch 2 however teams will shrink down to five for each team. The sequel will have two DPS, two healers, and one tank per team. The developers confirmed that this was due to the changes in how Overwatch is played over the past five years.
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Promo Codes: How To Redeem

While there are several MOBA games available for mobile through the years, newcomers League of Legends: Wild Rift could be considered as a ‘super rookie’ because of how it is becoming more popular today even if it was initially released just last October 2020. Well, we can say that Wild...
FIFAPosted by
The Associated Press

EA and Velan Studios’ Dodgeball-Inspired Team-Based Multiplayer Game, Knockout City, Launches Today

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2021-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Velan Studios released Knockout City, a thrilling team-based multiplayer game that delivers dodgeball-inspired action like never before. This ain’t dodgeball, it’s dodgebrawl. Players can hop into Knockout City for free now through May 30 and participate in the 9-day Block Party, a festival-style series headlined by celebrity and gaming personalities including Academy Award-Winning actress Brie Larson, BrookeAB and Sykkuno who are teaming up to play against fans for dodgebrawl glory.
FIFAprogramminginsider.com

Guides for Dribble in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. In FIFA 21, dribbling is essential. If you do not carry the ball and overtake your opponent, you will not be able to score in FIFA 21. The better the dribbling, the easier it is to control the game. The Active Touch system in FIFA 21 will help you better control the ball.
Video GamesTelegraph

Video games publisher eyes £1bn float as demand soars

The video games publisher behind the smash hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is preparing to level up with a £1bn London listing. Devolver Digital has appointed bankers from Zeus Capital to pursue a stock market float after riding high on the enormous popularity of online gaming during lockdown. Fall Guys...
NFLvgr.com

Madden 21 Power Up Expansion Group 3: More Upgraded Cards Added to Ultimate Team

Madden 21 Ultimate Team has received a new group of cards as part of the Power Up Expansion series. With the series, some of the pre-existing players in need of upgrades for their Power Up items have received them. That said, it’s only a select group and may not please all fans looking for Power Up player items. Let’s check out which players are featured in Madden 21 Power Up Expansion Group 3 including Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

New Pokemon Snap dev on how long the game was in the works

New Pokemon Snap developer Haruki Suzaki has opened up a bit further regarding the origins of New Pokemon Snap. In an interview with VanGamers, the game’s director was asked how long the project took to develop and how many people worked on it. Suzaki revealed that things initially came to be following the last round of DLC for Pokken Tournament DX – meaning it’s been about three years. There was also “a few hundred people” involved with development.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

SnowRunner Now On Game Pass, Steam and Switch

SnowRunner is now available on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store. The game also debuted on Nintendo Switch and in Game Pass. Additionally, Season 4: New Frontiers has launched. Off-road simulator SnowRunner is entering new markets today. First, the game has finally gone on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store....
FIFApureplaystation.com

EA Earns $1.62 Billion From Its Ultimate Team Feature, FIFA Makes the Most

EA made over a billion dollars from Ultimate Team in its last financial year, showing just how truly lucrative the feature is. However, even though multiple games support the mode, only one made a significant contribution to that total. And, unsurprisingly, that was FIFA. Despite unit sales being an obvious...
Gambling963kklz.com

Gambling On Esports

On this week’s CheckpointXP On-Demand, the guys are discussing Overwatch League opening up to gambling and liquor advertising and what it means for the future of the sport. They also break down an APEX Legends cheater being sued, the latest out of Iceland in League of Legends and VALORANT, and play a round of “Game Trailers Seriously Abridged.” All of that and more on this week’s CheckpointXP On Demand.
FIFAComing Soon!

Ultimate Team Nets $1.62 Billion for EA in 2021

New SEC filings published today have revealed that the Ultimate Team modes in Electronic Arts’ various sports-related offerings have netted the company an eye-watering $1.62 billion during the fiscal year 2021. According to EA, a “substantial portion” of that revenue was derived from FIFA. Profits from the game mode, which...
FIFAThe Drum

If you really want to play with gamers, your brand better be bringing value

As part of our deep dive into all things gaming, Murdoch Rawson of Ichi Worldwide explains the rules that non-endemic brands need to play by if they really want to reach gamers. Plenty has been written about the rise of gaming. It has permeated popular culture and transcended once-humble industry...