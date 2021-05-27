Ultimate Team modes make up 29% of EA's business

Microsoft has closed a loophole that was allowing users to gain Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a discounted rate by subscribing to EA Play. The news comes via the official Xbox website’s Xbox Game Pass support FAQ (thanks, Twisted Voxel). Previously, users were able to purchase a one-year EA Play plan for $30 and receive four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is half the price of buying four months alone. To remedy this, Microsoft has now changed the additional subscription — “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem EA Play codes for the Xbox console, but they will automatically convert and extend their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. One month of EA Play will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 10 days, and a one-year EA Play code will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 2 months.”