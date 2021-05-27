Slow Cooker Honey Buffalo Meatballs Recipe

Take minced meat, some spices, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, a handful of good mood and you’ll have the world’s most delicious Italian meatballs in tomato sauce 😊. Somehow, since my Soviet childhood, I got used to the fact that meatballs and the word “fry” are two halves of one whole and it simply cannot be otherwise. Of course, there were also the steamed meatballs from the school canteen, which were a nightmare for me – there was not a single aspect that made me even minimally want to eat them. And when from time to time my pediatrician would prescribe me a diet based on steamed food (oh, horror!), I would look enviously at my classmates who were lucky enough to dine on crispy fried meatballs with droplets of fat that slowly dripped and fell into their plates (or onto their clothes 😊