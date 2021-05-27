Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

All-New Hobie Mirage Lynx

By In-Fisherman Staff
outdoorchannelplus.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayak fishing fans who like to travel light are going to love the latest addition to the ever-growing Hobie fleet. The all-new Mirage Lynx kayak is a sleek, lightweight and rugged platform designed specifically for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts who want the flexibility and versatility to load and launch their vessel with minimal effort on a moment’s notice.

www.outdoorchannelplus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#36 Inch Wide Lynx#Kayak Fishing Fans#Outdoor Enthusiasts#Anglers#Load#Fun#Weight#Minimal Effort#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsmensgear.net

Hobie’s Mirage Lynx pedal kayak is the perfect watercraft for hobbies or leisure

After featuring some of the world’s most jaw-dropping luxury vessels, we’re shifting over to something a lot smaller and more affordable. Not everyone has near-limitless resources to bankroll extravagant projects like a massive ship. Instead, we would rather choose a watercraft that’s easier to transport and helps us enjoy our favorite leisurely activities. The Mirage Lynx from Hobie appears to fit the bill.
Apparelgearjunkie.com

More Feet in Moab: Merrell Expands Iconic Shoes to Welcome New Hikers

Merrell builds out its Moab Collection with new Moab 2 hikers, the plush trail running Flight, and the athletic hiker Speed. The Merrell Moab hiking shoe has been worn on all types of trails in its decade of use. More than 20 million hikers have chosen it, making it a bestseller. Part of the appeal is the shoe’s design toward comfort, durability, and versatility.
Video GamesIGN

The Mirage

Now, you’ll face off against one of the kids you met as a youngling in the main quest. It’s a tough fight because you don’t have any weapons, so you can’t attack from range. Fortunately, even if you fail to beat them you’ll still unlock the prize. In this case, it’s a choice between one of the four Automaton upgrades.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Top 85 Footwear Trends in June

From nerve-stimulating sneakers to nitrogen-infused running shoes, the June 2021 footwear trends showcase the industry's innovations, many of which are geared towards maximum comfort and foot functionality. As technology progresses, companies can observe the ways in which shoe designs can improve. One interesting example is the BioPods Stimsoles sneakers, designed...
Oregon Statelumberjocks.com

New to all things + Adirondack plans

Good morning all, I am going to say that I am new to woodworking half because I haven’t done very many projects and the other half because I still feel like a fraud calling myself a woodworker. I have built a few book shelfs and a table made from old, kids painted, fence panels, and most recent would be a bad frame with castle joints. Plus a few other knickknacks that I don’t remember as of right this min. So please preference your answers to my noviceness.
LifestylePinkbike.com

Suunto Announces 9 Peak Watch Designed for Adventures & Peak Experiences

Suunto, global leader in sports watches, dive computers and precision instruments, launches its newest flagship watch, the Suunto 9 Peak, the thinnest, most powerful and uncompromisingly durable watch in brand history. Inspired by the award-winning Suunto 9 Baro, the Suunto 9 Peak is designed for adventures and peak experiences, in a sleek form factor that fits seamlessly on the wrist for ultimate comfort. Tested in the harshest conditions, the Suunto 9 Peak boasts up to 170 hours of GPS recording capacity in Tour mode, blood oxygen measurement, a full battery charge in one hour and built to match users’ high expectations for a sports wearable companion, training tool and adventure partner.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Cloud White Mitsubishi Mirage

FUEL EFFICIENT 44 MPG Hwy/37 MPG City! Clean, LOW MILES - 50,145! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, With the CVT, the EPA estimates the Mirage will get 40 mpg combined (37/44), which is impressive for a non-hybrid vehicle. -Edmunds.com AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT...
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2018 Caribbean Blue Hyundai Tucson

New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Caribbean Blue 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC CARFAX 1 OWNER, 99 POINT INSPECTION, AWD/4WD, ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE ANDROID CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheel Locks, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim.21/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Southern Certified Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both n.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Iconic Silver Metallic Ford Edge

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, MINI SPARE WHEEL, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF. SEL trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Trim Options Offer Plenty for the Price

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is available brand new at borderline bargain basement prices, being one of the most affordable new cars on the market. The Mirage keeps things pretty basic, offering drivers exactly what they are looking for with not much else in the way of bells and whistles. These more simple options keep things basic in a way that some drivers genuinely prefer, and you certainly won’t feel guilty racking up the mileage on the odometer. They are inexpensive to purchase, maintain, and even fix in case something breaks, and among the trim level options, the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage offers plenty.
Plano, TXnewsatw.com

The base 2022 Toyota GR 86 still looks cool

At an event at Toyota’s headquarters in Plano, Texas, we got a look at the base version of the new GR 86 sports car. It will be available in both GR 86 and GR 86 Premium grades. 3 of 21 Daniel Golson/Roadshow. We don’t know pricing or full details for...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Kona Blue Ford Mustang

Clean CARFAX. Kona Blue 2019 Ford Mustang GT RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Sunset Metallic Ford Taurus

Clean CARFAX. Orange 2014 Ford Taurus SEL AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re seeking the feel of a big, solid car but...
Lifestylesamsclub.com

Casper Essential 11" Queen Mattress

Open-cell foam lets air flow through for all-night coolness. High-quality materials promise long-lasting comfort. A firm bottom layer, a supportive middle layer, and a soft top layer. Backed by a 10-year warranty. Instant Savings. Save $50.00 $449.00. current price: $399.00$399.00. Low in stock. Free shipping. Description. The Essential Mattress provides...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Best Golf Carts

Golf carts have grown in popularity over the past few years. Brands like Motocaddy, PowaKaddy, Stewart Golf and a whole host more have manufactured, refined and developed their push carts, electric models and even remote control golf trolleys (or carts of buggies, depending on your location!) to make the job of walking the golf course more convenient and importantly, easier on the body.
Lifestylethesafaristore.com

5 things NOT to pack for your safari (and 5 essentials)

Packing for an African safari doesn't need to be daunting with our safari packing quick tips. In preparing for your African safari, you may encounter some unexpected parameters on what to pack. These are the top five items to leave behind when going on safari - and the five essentials to take in their place.
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Black Pebbled Leather Tote Backpack

The new Italian leather pebbled tote shopper/backpack is spacious enough to fit just about every single thing you could ever need...plus perhaps a little more room for that extra thing you just can't live without!. Handcrafted from Italian soft pebbled leather by expert craftsmen in Italy, this lovely tote bag...