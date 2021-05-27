All-New Hobie Mirage Lynx

The 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is available brand new at borderline bargain basement prices, being one of the most affordable new cars on the market. The Mirage keeps things pretty basic, offering drivers exactly what they are looking for with not much else in the way of bells and whistles. These more simple options keep things basic in a way that some drivers genuinely prefer, and you certainly won’t feel guilty racking up the mileage on the odometer. They are inexpensive to purchase, maintain, and even fix in case something breaks, and among the trim level options, the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage offers plenty.