All-New Hobie Mirage Lynx

New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Caribbean Blue 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC CARFAX 1 OWNER, 99 POINT INSPECTION, AWD/4WD, ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE ANDROID CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheel Locks, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim.21/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Southern Certified Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both n.