Adaptive response of a metal–organic framework through reversible disorder–disorder transitions

The application of chaos measures the association of EEG signals which allows for differentiating pre and post-medicated epochs for bipolar patients. We propose a new approach on chaos necessary for proof of EEG metastability. Shannon entropies of concealed patterns of Schwarzian derivatives from absolute instantaneous frequency transformations of EEG signals after Hilbert transform are compared and found significantly statistically different between pre and post-medication periods when fitted to von Bertalanffy’s functions. Schwarzian dynamics measures was compared at first baseline and then at the end of the first hour of one dose 300 mg lithium carbonate intake for the same subject in depressive patients. With an application of Schwarzian derivative on the prediction of von Bertalanffy’s models, integration and segregation of phase growth orbits of neural oscillations can be understood as an influence of chaos on the mixing of frequencies. A phase growth constant parameter was performed to determine the bifurcation parameter of von Bertalanffy’s model at each given non-overlapped EEG segment. Schwarzian derivative was sometimes very close positive near the origin but stayed negative for most of the number of segments. Lithium carbonate changed the chaotic invariants of the EEG Schwarzian dynamics and removed sharp boundaries in the bipolar spectrum.