5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Brandi Carlile has announced tour dates for this year, summer 2021. The tour starts on July 2 in Montana, and tickets go on sale Friday, 5/21, at 11 AM ET. Brandi is on the recently announced BottleRock Napa Valley lineup, and she also plays Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, and Roots N Blues Festival in Columbia, MO, in September. She also has other headlining dates lined up, including three nights at Bonner, MT’s KettleHouse Amphitheatre in July, a show Sheryl Crow and Yola at Gorge Amphitheater in August, and two nights with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater in September. See all of her upcoming dates below.