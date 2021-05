The Indian government will soon begin tests to determine the effectiveness of a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 amid a serious nationwide shortage, according to reports. A decision on whether to go ahead will be made after the government has collected and analysed data recorded on a new app, sources told NDTV. This new app will be linked to the government’s existing digital platform CoWin and make it easier for people to flag adverse events after inoculation, it said. India has fully vaccinated only 3 per cent of its population so far as several states have reported...