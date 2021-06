As provinces across the country begin to slowly re-open, there is a sense of excitement and hope for the summer ahead. After more than a year of economic hardships, shutdowns and uncertainty during the pandemic, businesses and sectors, vital to Canada’s post-pandemic recovery, are beginning to re-open and are looking forward to a return to normal one day soon. One sector that was hit hard, like so many during the pandemic, was the tourism industry. The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) recently hosted Tourism Week across the country and highlighted the important role tourism, particularly domestic tourism, will have in helping Canada get back on its feet.