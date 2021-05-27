‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.