Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brodhead, WI

My Last Beat

By Hannah Shickles
brodheadmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Hannah Shickles. I am a Brodhead Media II student. I enjoy being behind the camera, whether that's filming or editing. I currently work at the...

brodheadmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Brodhead, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brodhead Media Ii#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.