Mon Forest celebrates Memorial Day and a new trail system

Memorial Day is the traditional kick-off for summer recreation, and many popular areas may be extra busy this year. And the staff on the Monongahela National Forest would like you and your family to have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day Weekend if you plan to visit the forest. Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran says the increased visitation seen on the forest last year has continued into this year. With that in mind, they offer some tips to make sure you and your family will be safe and have fun while visiting the forest this Memorial Day weekend.