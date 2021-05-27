Governor Dodge State Park Ranked One Of Best To Avoid Crowds

Governor Dodge State Park in Dodgeville was ranked nationally Wednesday as one of the best state parks to avoid crowds, according to a national vacation publication. “HomeToGo” released its 2021 State Park Index, which ranks parks in the U.S. for travelers who also may be in search of solitude. Governor Dodge State Park was listed third on the index, saying its “glittering waterfalls and rolling hills” were perfect for summer explorers. Hikers can travel down more than 40 miles of trails that range from easy to difficult. The index also listed the average nightly accommodation price at Governor Dodge State Park was around $138.