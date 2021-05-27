Cancel
Amy Cooper sues employer who fired her, claiming racial discrimination

By Josh K. Elliott GlobalNews.ca
thewolf.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Amy Cooper apologized last year after video of her calling the police on a Black man went viral after he asked her to put a leash on her dog. Amy Cooper, the white woman who falsely told police that a Black birdwatcher was threatening her life, is now suing the employer that fired her over the incident, claiming she was a victim of racial discrimination.

George Floyd
Minoritieswsgw.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

▶ Watch Video: Christian Cooper on Amy Cooper’s phone call to police: “Pulled the pin on the race grenade”. Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident.
Minoritiestri-lakestribune.net

Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher sues ex-employer

Amy Cooper - the white woman branded Central Park Karen after calling the police on a Black birdwatcher, Christian Cooper, a year ago - is suing her employer for false dismissal, due to the so-called "discrimination" she faces as a white woman. "We do not tolerate racism of any kind...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Central Park Karen’ Sues Ex-Employer for Discrimination

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park, has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer for firing her when video of the incident went viral. Cooper, who was charged with making a false report but then let off the hook after attending therapy sessions, says the firm Franklin Templeton canned her without doing a basic investigation into the confrontation, basing its decision on her race and gender, the New York Daily News reports. “Franklin Templeton perpetuated and legitimized the story of ‘Karen’ vs. an innocent African American to its perceived advantage, with reckless disregard for the destruction of Plaintiff’s life in the process,” the suit says. It also brands Christian Cooper, the man on whom she called the cops, “an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.” Franklin Templeton said in a statement: “We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately. We will defend against these baseless claims.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Latin Times

White Woman Who Called Cops On African American Birdwatcher Sues Employer For Firing Her

A woman who gained infamy as the “Central Park Karen” has proceeded to sue his former employer for firing her last year. Amy Cooper became famous after a video of her calling the cops on African American birdwatcher Christian Cooper went viral. Since the incident, the woman was fired from her job. The woman claims that the company’s action of firing her was sexist and racist.
MinoritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Woman Who Called The Cops On Black Man Birdwatching In New York Sues The Company Who Fired Her For ‘Discrimination’

Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed threatening to call the police on a Black man in Central Park last year might have got off scot-free on charges of discrimination but she’s using the same approach to make a case for herself. A year after George Floyd’s murder and an interaction that put her in headlines, Cooper is suing her employer for “false dismissal.”
