WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

Ingrid Andress wears a Giorgio Armani jacket, top, and pants; Sapir Bachar earrings and rings; Sophie Buhai necklaces; Manolo Blahnik shoes. If you think of country music as staid and traditional, Ingrid Andress wants you to reconsider. A singer-songwriter at the vanguard of the genre’s latest metamorphosis, Andress croons about heartbreak, family drama, and unwinding with a good glass of tequila—all with a contemporary, feminist spin. Before the release of her new short film, A Lady Like That—which just premiered on Amazon and documents her experience at the 2021 Grammys, where she was nominated for three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Country Album for her debut record Lady Like—Andress spoke to W for our annual Music Issue. Here, she opens up about collaborating with Charli XCX, sneakily listening to pop-punk as a kid, and her thoughts on how country music is always evolving.