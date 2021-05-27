Cancel
Music

WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

By Annie Zaleski
 11 days ago
On May 27, 1994, the Eagles reunited for the Hell Freezes Over Tour -- the band's first gigs together since an acrimonious 1980 breakup. But without an invitation from a country star, the trek may never have happened. Travis Tritt, in fact, was instrumental in bringing the Eagles back together....

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

