THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala opposed the inclusion of saturated alcohol, an important component in liquor production, in GST at the GST Council meeting. Finance Minister KN Balagopal also reiterated the state's stand that liquor and fuel prices should not be included in the GST. He said this was the policy of the state government in this regard. — Kerala has demanded tax exemption for all materials related to Covid treatment, including vaccines. Balagopal said the Centre has taken these suggestions positively. The minister also demanded immediate payment of GST compensation to the states. He said a decision on the tax exemption on Covid-related medical supplies would be taken within the next eight days.