Kraven, Venom 2 and Every Other Spider-Man Movie Spin-Off in Development

Star Wars spin-off Rangers of the New Republic might be on the back burner. According to Variety, the spin-off "is not currently in active development". The Disney Plus show was first announced in 2020 at Disney's Investor's Day event. It was speculated to focus on Gina Carano's Cara Dune – if that was the case, it wouldn't be all that surprising that the project seems to have been at least temporarily shelved, as Carano and Lucasfilm's working relationship recently came to an end after controversial social media posts from the actor. Carano was also reported to have had her own canceled spin-off.