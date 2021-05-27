Kraven, Venom 2 and Every Other Spider-Man Movie Spin-Off in Development
Spider-Man is one of the few Marvel heroes with a supporting cast and rogues gallery wide enough to support an entire cinematic universe. And that's exactly what Sony is trying to launch. Even as Tom Holland reprises his MCU role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (reportedly alongside a number of Spider-Man movie veterans), Sony is moving full speed ahead on its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius are nearing release, and Sony has just cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Kraven movie. All that, plus Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse is getting a sequel.www.ign.com