Detectives with the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET) collaborated with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine throughout Ocean County. The joint investigation identified multiple hotels in Ocean County as well as a storage facility utilized to store and distribute quantities of cocaine. As a result of the investigation, NET Detectives obtained court-authorized search warrants for a hotel room, storage unit and vehicle. The investigation identified Anthony Wimbush, 31, and Brikel Morrison, 29, both of South Toms River, involved in distributing cocaine within the Ocean County area.