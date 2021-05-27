Cancel
The Year of the Balk

By Steven Goldman
baseballprospectus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at Baseball Prospectus we’ve been discussing possible changes that would make for a more heterogeneous competition—baseball used to have a diner menu of possibilities, not just three true outcomes. Getting the full crayon box of colors back into play (read: “athleticism,” not just batters standing at the plate and whaling away while pitchers and catchers read the statistical reports they’ve stashed in their hats) would seem to be an unalloyed good. Herein a note of caution: Major League Baseball is not skilled at this improving baseball thing. Despite occasional stabs at testing and experimentation before promulgating new rules, it tends to just plunge in pell-mell, resulting in a hailstorm of unintended consequences.

www.baseballprospectus.com
