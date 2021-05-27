Platteville Looking At Site For New Fire Station

The Platteville Common Council is reviewing a proposal that would transfer ownership of a 3-acre property on West Lewis Street, the site of the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center for $1. The building has not undergone a fair market appraisal, and officials declined to speculate as to its monetary value. Reports say the city is considering the O.E. Gray site for three uses, including the construction of a new fire station, which would replace the city’s existing facility. Estimates presented to city leaders earlier this year determined that building a fire station at O.E. Gray would cost $11 million to $13 million. The chief benefits of the site are the property’s size and location within the city limits.