Lindsay man arrested following investigation into William Street South business break-in

Delaware State Police have arrested Russel E. Leibensperger, 43, of Harbeson following an incident June 2. Troopers responded to the 21000 block of Harbeson Road about 9:45 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a 62-year-old woman. The investigation determined the woman and a 63-year-old man were home when Leibensperger knocked on the front door. The female opened the door, leaving the storm door closed, and found Leibensperger standing on the front porch. Leibensperger told the female he knew how to get in before exiting the porch. The woman called 9-1-1, and as she was on the phone with the dispatch center, Leibensperger knocked on the residence’s back door and held a folding knife in his hand. The female did not open the door for fear he would cause physical harm. The suspect then ran around the side of the house, and the victim lost sight of him. No one was injured during the incident.