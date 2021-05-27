Cancel
Public Safety

Lindsay man arrested following investigation into William Street South business break-in

By Greg Davis GlobalNews.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following a break and enter at a business earlier this week. According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm at a William Street South business. Police say they found the business in disarray.

News Break
Public Safety
Related
Richmond, INkicks96.com

IRWIN ARRESTED FOR DRUG DEALING FOLLOWING LENGTHY INVESTIGATION

(Richmond, IN)--A large amount of drugs was found Wednesday as the result of an investigation into the activities of Richmond’s Alex Irwin. Investigators served a search warrant at a home in the first block of South 21st. Inside, they found 46 grams of meth, 55 grams of cocaine, two handguns, $4500 in cash, and enough fentanyl to kill 8600 adults. Irwin was behind bars Thursday morning facing multiple dealing charges. Last year, he allegedly shot a property owner on South G. Dustyn Harris and Kacey Lawrence were also arrested Wednesday as part of the investigation.
Boston, MAbpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified and Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide Investigation in the Area of 590 Park Street in Dorchester

Investigation Update: At about 11:50 AM on Friday May 28, 2021, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 590 Park Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and has since been identified as Ivanildo Barros, 37, of Dorchester.
Crawford County, MOSullivan Independent News

Man Arrested Following Multi-Jurisdictional Pursuit

A 31-year-old Old Monroe man is behind bars following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit early Monday morning, May 24, that concluded shortly after 9 a.m. on Interstate 44 near the 240 mile marker in St. Clair. Thomas Bullock faces multiple charges stemming from the pursuit. Bullock was wanted on warrants from Sullivan...
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Man arrested on multiple charges following burglary investigation

Great Bend police arrested a man on multiple charges Monday following an investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries in Great Bend. According to a GBPD release, on Monday, GBPD officers began receiving reports of vehicles being burglarized overnight in the city of Great Bend. At approximately 10:55 a.m., officers took a report of a stolen 2012 Dodge Journey from the 2500 block of 16th Street. Utilizing doorbell surveillance cameras in the area of one of the vehicle burglaries, officers were able to determine a suspect vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle overnight.
Clare County, MIclarecountycleaver.net

Farwell Man Arrested in Dairy Queen Break-In

On 5-25-21 Mr. Robert Wade was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with: Breaking and Entering a Building W/Intent; Larceny in a Building; and Attempted Safe Breaking. He was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell and his bond was set at $60,000 10%. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.
Grand Island, NENebraskaTV

Grand Island man arrested following stabbing incident

One Grand Island man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a stabbing incident at a Grand Island used car dealer Monday afternoon. According to Grand Island Police, Thomas Franks, 24, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and trespassing.
Nebraska Statethebestmix1055.com

Man arrested following Saunders County chase

A Prague man was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday following multiple pursuits in Saunders County. Jeffrey Oreskovich, 38, of Prague was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension and several traffic violations. At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, a state trooper saw a...
Kansas City, KSKMBC.com

KCK police investigate homicide on South 29th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called to a shooting about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 29th Street and found two men down outside a home. Police said one man died at the scene. A second man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Macomb, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

Macomb Police Announce Two Arrests Following Burglary Investigation

The Macomb Police have announced a pair of arrests in connection with a burglary investigation. According to information from the Macomb Police Department, an officer conducting a foot patrol when the officer observed two male suspects hiding behind a residence. It was determined at that time that no crime was being committed. However, the incident was logged for further investigation and in the course of that investigation it was determined that 20 year old Treshawn T Howard of Macomb was the suspect in a vehicle robbery in which a firearm had been stolen. Further on in the investigation, detectives conducted a consent search of a residence. A stolen semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine was discovered at the residence, along with additional stolen property. Investigators also determined Devin M. Mosley (20) was in possession of over 400 grams of cannabis, in addition to participating in a cannabis grow operation at the residence in question.
Laredo Morning Times

Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into vehicles

A man landed behind bars for breaking into two vehicles, according to Laredo police. Luis Francisco Principe, 29, was served with an arrest warrant on Thursday and charged with burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions. The case unfolded at about 9:14 p.m. May 6 in the...
Great Bend Post

Arrest made following traffic stop on Main Street

On Friday, May 21 at approximately 10:02 p.m. an officer with the Great Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Main Street on a 1996 Chevy Lumina for a traffic violation. During the stop, Police Service Dog Menta was deployed and conducted a free air...
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

24-year-old arrested on murder charges following shooting on DeGroat Street

A 24-year-old LaGrange man has been arrested on murder charges following an early morning shooting on Saturday. The LaGrange Police Department has arrested Donquavious Hammett for the murder of Lonnie Easter, according to a LPD press release. Easter, 67, of LaGrange, was found lying in the doorway of a residence on the 700 block of DeGroat Street with at least one gunshot wound, according to the press release. The LPD had arrived on scene around 2:42 a.m. on Saturday.
Saint Charles, ILWSPY NEWS

St. Charles Man Arrested in Stabbing Investigation

St. Charles Police on Saturday arrested 66-year-old Randy L. Wilson, of St. Charles, from the 1400 block of S. 14th Street. Wilson is accused of stabbing another man in the neck over a dispute. Police were called to an apartment building to find a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed...
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Harbeson man arrested following June 2 incident

Delaware State Police have arrested Russel E. Leibensperger, 43, of Harbeson following an incident June 2. Troopers responded to the 21000 block of Harbeson Road about 9:45 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a 62-year-old woman. The investigation determined the woman and a 63-year-old man were home when Leibensperger knocked on the front door. The female opened the door, leaving the storm door closed, and found Leibensperger standing on the front porch. Leibensperger told the female he knew how to get in before exiting the porch. The woman called 9-1-1, and as she was on the phone with the dispatch center, Leibensperger knocked on the residence’s back door and held a folding knife in his hand. The female did not open the door for fear he would cause physical harm. The suspect then ran around the side of the house, and the victim lost sight of him. No one was injured during the incident.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Norfolk man arrested after DUI investigation

NORFOLK - A traffic stop early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Norfolk man. According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the driver of the vehicle. The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Trey Wheeler. Wheeler seemed to be in a...
Florence, SCSCNow

Man arrested in connection to West Evans Street shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who was arrested Monday faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting incident early Sunday on West Evans Street in Florence. One person was injured in the incident in the 2000 block of West Evans Street. The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, according to a Florence police spokesman.
Clarinda, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Rural Coin man arrested following a standoff

(Coin) A rural Coin man was arrested following a standoff. The Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Deputies assisted in escorting an unruly person from the District Court room and the Page Courthouse during a hearing in the morning hours. The person was identified as 38-year-old Matthew Sherman Olson. The district court Judge ordered the removal of Olson during a hearing on a protection order. Olson became agitated and angered over the events and outcome of the hearing.