Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tilton, NH

Harold G. Joly, 79

laconiadailysun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILTON — Harold G. Joly, 79, a resident of Tilton, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 27, 1942, the son of Frank and Helen (Voight) Joly. Harold resided in Sanbornton for a number of years before moving to Tilton 20 years ago. He worked for over 21 years at the Tilton Diner where he helped with many duties there. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Mary Lou (Glines) Joly in 2019.

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concord, NH
City
Sanbornton, NH
State
Connecticut State
City
Tilton, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donation#Memorial Home#Hazen Drive#St John Cemetery#Tilton Diner#Daughter#Sanborn Road#Bridgeport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.
Income TaxFast Company

Why did I get money from the IRS today? What to know about the second tax refunds going out

Did you wake up this morning to find an unexpected direct deposit in your bank account? You’re not alone. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun to distribute supplemental refund checks to taxpayers who paid too much in unemployment compensation tax last year, and judging from responses on social media, many recipients didn’t know it was coming. Let us explain: