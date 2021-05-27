TILTON — Harold G. Joly, 79, a resident of Tilton, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a period of declining health. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 27, 1942, the son of Frank and Helen (Voight) Joly. Harold resided in Sanbornton for a number of years before moving to Tilton 20 years ago. He worked for over 21 years at the Tilton Diner where he helped with many duties there. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Mary Lou (Glines) Joly in 2019.