Full-Time Controller at City of Glenwood Springs in GLENWOOD SPRINGS
The City of Glenwood Springs is Hiring a Full-Time Controller. Performs accounting functions, planning and supervisory work assisting with the direction of activities in the Finance Department. May exercise primary oversight of some finance staff. Performs work with minimum supervision; recommends and implements improvements for office efficiency. Works under the general supervision of the Finance Director. This class is distinguished from the other classes of support staff by the amount of supervisory and technical responsibility. It is also distinct from the Finance Director in that this position does not have ultimate overall responsibility for the operations of the Finance Department.classifieds.postindependent.com