15+/_ Acres in 2 tracts, vehicles, farm equipment, and misc.

Ranch home in an exceptional setting located within minutes of Millersburg. The home, built in 1978, offers on the main floor 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, half bath, 1st floor laundry, kitchen, dining area, living room and family room. The walkout lower level is unfinished except for the full bath. Along with the 2-car attached garage there is a front porch and a deck at the back that overlooks the field and woods. The house has vinyl siding, asphalt roof and is serviced with water well, septic, central air, propane and electric furnace. Outbuildings include a 30’x24’ bank barn and a storage shed. The land is gently rolling with an orchard with fruit trees and grape vines, open field, woods and a spring. Real Estate sells at 6 P.M.