3 Under the Radar Stocks That Could Soar if Gold Continues to Rally

This week, there was little news flow among gold and silver companies outside of several companies releasing drill results from ongoing 2021 drill campaigns. The underlying fundamentals for gold and silver and, in turn, the mining equities are improving if that's possible following the CPI numbers for April and May (May CPI released this week). In April, there was a 0.80% month/month increase and 4.20% year/year. We have noted in past issues that we believed the continued acceleration in the month/month inflation rate was unlikely to continue, at least sequentially. The heavily doctored CPI for May showed that the month/month increase (vs. April) was 0.60%, while the year/year increase was 5.0%. It is hard to imagine how this won’t fuel gold and gold stocks higher.