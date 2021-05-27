3 Under the Radar Stocks That Could Soar if Gold Continues to Rally
Increasing purchasing power, primarily due to falling unemployment and fiscal stimulus, is creating inflationary pressures in the United States. This makes the backdrop favorable for gold because this precious metal tends to perform well in an inflationary environment, providing a hedge against economic uncertainty. Hence, we think investors seeking to capitalize on the yellow metal's turnaround should consider betting on mining stocks Centamin (CELTF), DRDGOLD (DRD), and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF).These companies are well-positioned to deliver significant returns. Read on.