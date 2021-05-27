Cancel
MLB

Baseball’s latest dirty secret is a sticky subject for some pitchers

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed he has seen an increase of foreign substances to manipulate pitch movement in recent years. I think that in baseball, players are always looking for a competitive advantage and right now where the league is at, they're in the mindset or in the process of just gathering information each day on baseballs," Roberts said Tuesday. So, right now, where we're at, players are going to push the limits.

www.dailydodgers.com
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Joc Pederson is filling in fine as the Chicago Cubs leadoff man. His new mustache, alas, is another story.

It may be a small sample size, but after four seasons without a bona fide leadoff man, the Chicago Cubs might have found an answer to a problem that has vexed them since Dexter Fowler’s departure. Joc Pederson, whose barely visible mustache has been the talk of the Cubs clubhouse, is hitting .316 with a .391 on-base percentage in 10 games in the top spot after Saturday night’s 2-1 loss in St. ...
MLBperutribune.com

Injuries have limited some of baseball's biggest stars

For the first few weeks of the 2021 season, Mike Trout looked as impressive as ever, and Jacob deGrom was dominant on the mound. It would have been something to see what they could have done over a full season, but that won't happen now because both are sidelined with injuries.
Ann Arbor, MIchatsports.com

MAC Announces Baseball Player & Pitcher of the Week

Sophomore, Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline) Davis helped Toledo go 4-1 last week in games against Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. He hit .632 and slugged 1.211 in five games, with seven of his 12 hits going for extra bases and tallying a team-high 11 RBIs. Davis had multiple hits and RBIs in four of the five games played, and he had an extra-base hit in all five contests. In the midweek game against EMU, he was 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs, helping Toledo win a 16-10 slugfest against the Eagles.
Canisteo, NYHornell Evening Tribune

Canisteo-Greenwood Baseball: Redskins win pitcher’s duel

CANISTEO — Noah Warriner made the most of his varsity debut on the hill as he led the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins to the narrow 2-1 win over Jasper-Troupsburg on Wednesday evening in Jasper. Warriner lasted through six innings of incredible work, giving up just one run on two hits while striking...
Oregon Stateunifiednewsgroup.com

Baseball: Oregon pitchers get experience in busy stretch

The Oregon High School baseball team knew its game plan against Verona on Monday, May 24, would be different from usual. Playing their fifth game in five days, the Panthers didn’t have many pitchers eligible to start and went with a trio of juniors with less than an inning of varsity pitching experience each.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred's 5: Shildt weighs in on baseball's sticky situation, and other Blues-Cards thoughts entering big sports weekend

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson has five topics Cardinals and Blues fans should be buzzing about entering a big sports weekend . . . Count Cardinals manager Mike Shildt among those who seem to think Major League Baseball should be doing more to stop pitchers from getting rogue substances on baseballs to improve the nastiness of their pitches.
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Baseball: Patriots’ pitchers quiet S-M bats

STAPLES — Nic Kotasca and Clay Erickson put on a pair of pitching displays for the Pequot Lakes Patriots who swept the Staples-Motley Cardinals 7-3 and 2-0 Saturday, May 22, in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader. Erickson pitched the Game One win. He struck out nine over six scoreless innings. He...
Eugene, ORgostanford.com

Cardinal Drops Pitcher's Duel

EUGENE, Ore. – Senior Brendan Beck was stellar on Friday night for the Cardinal, but No. 15 Stanford (29-13, 13-9 Pac-12) dropped a 2-1 pitcher's duel to No. 13 Oregon (35-11, 18-7 Pac-12) to open a three-game Pac-12 series from PK Park. Beck registered his first career complete game in...
Colorado StateArkansas Online

Baseball Hogs land commitment of Colorado pitcher

The Arkansas baseball team has received the commitment of Colorado junior right-handed pitcher Christian Foutch. Foutch, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Chatfield High School in Littleton has hit 94 mph on his fastball, averages 80-82 mph on his slider and 84-86 on a splitter. He is the 16th pledge for the Hogs in the 2022 class.
MLBchatsports.com

Latest BA mock has Vandy pitchers dropping

The latest 2021 MLB Mock Draft from Baseball America has dropped, and the two big name Vanderbilt pitchers, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, have dropped from previous incarnations of the mock. BA has the Texas Rangers taking California prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer at #2, as Jordan Lawlar, the Dallas Jesuit...
College SportsDeadspin

Baseball America’s Top 50 names in college baseball is missing some Sharts and a Hug

Baseball America has ranked this year’s top 50 names in college baseball, and it’s a good list. There’s room for argument, of course. Vinny Bologna should be much higher than No. 23. Abilene Christian pitcher Jack Junker should have been on the list. So should Ball State infielder Trenton Quartermarine, Radford pitcher Storm Mace, and Louisiana Tech outfielder Steele Netterville. It’s fair to leave out Nevada pitcher Owen Sharts and Wofford pitcher Devon Sharts, because goodness knows they’ve been through enough with that surname already, but what about Evansville utilityman Chase Hug?
MLBMLB

The Bahamas is no longer a baseball secret

Around 10 years ago, Marlins rookie infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent a Facebook message to Antoan Richardson asking for some bats. Chisholm, then a high schooler at Life Prep Academy in Wichita, Kansas, had known the professional ballplayer growing up in the Bahamas. When the bats arrived, Chisholm texted a thank you -- as well as a promise. The teenager had just watched Brock Holt and the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The bright lights and big stage had painted a clear vision: I'm going to play in the big leagues.
MLBNBC Sports

Cards manager sounds off on baseball's 'dirty little secret'

With the Cardinals up 1-0 in the seventh inning but two men on base on Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt turned to one of his best relievers to get out of the game. But before Giovanny Gallegos had even thrown a pitch, umpire Joe West and the rest...
MLBchatsports.com

The Yankees get some good news on starting pitcher Luis Severino

The New York Yankees lost three games in a row against a weak opponent to end last week, but that doesn’t mean the team is bad or in a particularly compromising position. They remain in third place of the AL East, 4.5 games behind an opponent with which they will battle it out in a series to open this week, the Tampa Bay Rays. They do need to improve certain facets of the game, most notably an offense that has struggled to produce much this week.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU Baseball in the latest polls

Florida State Baseball went 1-2 this past weekend losing a series at NC State. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a 29-21 record. They went 20-16 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. FSU is part of Pool D in the upcoming Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in...