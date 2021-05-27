Baseball’s latest dirty secret is a sticky subject for some pitchers

The New York Yankees lost three games in a row against a weak opponent to end last week, but that doesn’t mean the team is bad or in a particularly compromising position. They remain in third place of the AL East, 4.5 games behind an opponent with which they will battle it out in a series to open this week, the Tampa Bay Rays. They do need to improve certain facets of the game, most notably an offense that has struggled to produce much this week.