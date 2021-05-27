Baseball’s latest dirty secret is a sticky subject for some pitchers
This week, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed he has seen an increase of foreign substances to manipulate pitch movement in recent years. I think that in baseball, players are always looking for a competitive advantage and right now where the league is at, they're in the mindset or in the process of just gathering information each day on baseballs," Roberts said Tuesday. So, right now, where we're at, players are going to push the limits.www.dailydodgers.com