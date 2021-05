This year's Duke squad may be best known for its firepower on offense, but that doesn't mean the Blue Devils don't have talent on the other end of the field. Defenseman JT Giles-Harris has won the William C. Schmeisser Award as the National Defensive Player of the Year, the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) announced Thursday. The New York native becomes the third Duke player to earn the award, following Tyler Hardy in 1996 and Nick O'Hara in 2008.