newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Edna E. (nee Herm) Mueller

By TCHDailyNews Staff
tchdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdna E. (nee Herm) Mueller, age 103 formerly of Shawano, passed away peacefully at her home in Green Bay on Monday, May 24, 2021. Edna was born November 2, 1917 in the Town of Washington, a daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Gierra) Herm. She attended country school, and helped her family with chores. On June 1, 1938 she was united in marriage to Wilmer E. Mueller at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Town of Washington. Edna worked as a seamstress at Junior House Clothing in Milwaukee for many years. Wilmer passed away on August 1, 1976 in Milwaukee, then Edna moved back to Shawano.

www.tchdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Washington State
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#St Paul#Junior House Clothing#The Golden Agers#Town#Daughter#Arlington Park Cemetery#Nephews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

Two Wisconsin families forever connected after a heart transplant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 14-year-old Cade Werner of Rubicon was on the way to school with his 16-year-old brother, Cody, when they were in a tragic car accident in March 2017. His mother, Gloria Werner, said Cade had been ejected from the car and had severe head injuries. A few days later, Cade died at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee after continuous complications. His family knew Cade had a special place in his heart to help others and to honor his life, they donated his organs. Doctors told the Werner’s that Cade’s gift of life saved four people; one young boy, two elderly men, and a teenage girl.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Calling a WW2 veterans for a Dream Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a nationwide effort to honor World War Two veterans with one last mission. In partnership with the National VFW, Dream Flights will be making stops in 300 cities this summer to give veterans the thrill of a lifetime. Over the past decade, Dream Flights...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Green Bay, WIfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Green Bay, Wisconsin) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 18 for VHF channel 12 in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-581 Docket/RM: 21-72, RM-11888.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Lions Club convention celebrates a century of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the hundreds of Lions Clubs around Wisconsin, this year marks a milestone. Hundreds of those Lions members are in Green Bay Friday and Saturday for their annual state convention and to celebrate. Lions have served their communities in many ways for a century. More...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend is the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, but because of the pandemic the race is virtual again this year. The marathon is a fundraiser for local non-profits, including food pantries, homeless shelters, and a Disabled American Veterans chapter, and the help it gives is very real.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Hatcher found guilty of 2019 Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say Brion Hatcher has been found guilty of the murder of Tavarious Edwards, who was found dead in the basement of a Green Bay home in the winter of 2019. Hatcher, 34, was found guilty on all three charges: First-degree intentional homicide by use...
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Go Valley Kids

Take Your Family Back in Time at Heritage Hill State Park

Heritage Hill State Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a “living history” park devoted to preserving buildings and artifacts from historic Northeast Wisconsin and educating about the people that played a significant role in developing the Green Bay area. It is one of the awesome 15 state parks within two hours from Appleton.
Green Bay, WIwhby.com

Green Bay shooting suspect arrested in Chicago

A suspect in a Green Bay shooting incident is arrested in Chicago. Stephon Young is accused of firing shots at people in a vehicle at a gas station along South Military Avenue Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. Police in Chicago took Young into custody earlier today. He will be extradited to Brown County to face criminal charges.