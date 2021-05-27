Edna E. (nee Herm) Mueller
Edna E. (nee Herm) Mueller, age 103 formerly of Shawano, passed away peacefully at her home in Green Bay on Monday, May 24, 2021. Edna was born November 2, 1917 in the Town of Washington, a daughter of the late Paul and Elsie (Gierra) Herm. She attended country school, and helped her family with chores. On June 1, 1938 she was united in marriage to Wilmer E. Mueller at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Town of Washington. Edna worked as a seamstress at Junior House Clothing in Milwaukee for many years. Wilmer passed away on August 1, 1976 in Milwaukee, then Edna moved back to Shawano.www.tchdailynews.com