Edna E. (nee Herm) Mueller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 14-year-old Cade Werner of Rubicon was on the way to school with his 16-year-old brother, Cody, when they were in a tragic car accident in March 2017. His mother, Gloria Werner, said Cade had been ejected from the car and had severe head injuries. A few days later, Cade died at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee after continuous complications. His family knew Cade had a special place in his heart to help others and to honor his life, they donated his organs. Doctors told the Werner’s that Cade’s gift of life saved four people; one young boy, two elderly men, and a teenage girl.