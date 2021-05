EDGEWOOD — Police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. Saturday that sent the driver to a local hospital. According to a preliminary investigative report, the accident occurred with a 2016 freightliner, driven by a 45-year-old man from Conway, South Carolina. The lone occupant was southbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 144 when he left the roadway to the left into the center median. The vehicle overturned on the passenger side and came to a final rest between both lanes of traffic in the median.