Dying Light 2 Out on December 7th, Gameplay Trailer Showcases Factions and Infected Nests
Techland has finally unveiled its newest gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2, highlighting the game’s post-apocalyptic world. The player controls Aiden Caldwell, an outsider who is searching for a relative and comes to The City to unravel the mystery of their disappearance. Though threats beset them on all sides, they eventually come across the Night Runners, who can become your allies (or not, depending on your choices).gamingbolt.com