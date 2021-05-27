Dying Light 2 Out on December 7th, Gameplay Trailer Showcases Factions and Infected Nests

Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming third-person shooter for a look at gameplay and the reveal of its flagship mode called HUNT. The game will launch with the HUNT mode, which features fierce and fast-paced PvP action with up to 48 players, where each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points. Once teams have enough points, they'll have the opportunity to evacuate the map. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing.