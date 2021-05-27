Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Out on December 7th, Gameplay Trailer Showcases Factions and Infected Nests

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechland has finally unveiled its newest gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2, highlighting the game’s post-apocalyptic world. The player controls Aiden Caldwell, an outsider who is searching for a relative and comes to The City to unravel the mystery of their disappearance. Though threats beset them on all sides, they eventually come across the Night Runners, who can become your allies (or not, depending on your choices).

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Ps4#Pc Game#Techland#Parkour#Infected Nests#Trailer#Complex Characters#Xbox Series X S#Combat#Safe Zones#Survivors#Allies#The Game#Renegades#Peacekeepers#Controls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dying Light 2 Official Gameplay Video and Release Date Announced

Today, the official livestream of the upcoming video game Dying Light 2 has concluded and has revealed many details, including the release date with the gameplay video. First, there’s the release date, the most sought-after detail fans have been waiting for. The game will be released on December 7, 2021, which lives up to the recent leak. Those who pre-order the game will receive bonus content when it launches on PC and consoles.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Dying Light 2 release date confirmed for December

Death light 2 It’s back and has a new subtitle. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the new name and the game is scheduled to launch on December 7, 2021, which is in line with history It was previously leaked. The new subtitle, Stay Human, is meant to indicate the...
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Launches On December 7th

Earlier today, Techland announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will launch on December 7th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A new gameplay trailer is embedded above while a quick description of the upcoming sequel is included below. As Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Dying Light 2 Factions Revealed during Techland livestream

Stay Human or become a villain with three new factions. Set 15 whole years after the apocalypse, Dying Light 2 Stay Human shows a very different world than its predecessor. It comes with all-new allies and factions to align yourself with. This is everything we know about the three main...
Video Gamesnewgamenetwork.com

Dying Light 2 coming this December

The zombie action game sequel has a new planned launch date. Publisher and developer Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 has a new launch date for December 7, 2021. The long-in-development zombie action game was first announced many years ago, and planned for a 2019 launch, but was delayed a few times. The game also now has a subtitle - Dying Light 2: Stay Human.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dying Light 2 Confirms 2021 Release Date, Special Edition Details and New Trailer Revealed

Dying Light 2 hasn’t enjoyed the best PR in recent months, with multiple delays and insider reports that the game’s development has been directionless and a “total mess”, but it seems Techland’s team has managed to get the game together. While the crucial information leaked early just minutes ago during their “Dying 2 Learn More” livestream, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human (yes, there’s a new subtitle) is coming our way in December.
Video Gamesmoviesgamesandtech.com

Dying Light 2 Gameplay and Release Date Revealed in Special Event

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, will be released on December 7. The announcement was made during the first episode of Dying 2 Know, a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of the game. Techland also launched pre-orders, available here. The entire episode of Dying 2...
Video Gamesava360.com

Farlight 84 - Official Hunt Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming third-person shooter for a look at gameplay and the reveal of its flagship mode called HUNT. The game will launch with the HUNT mode, which features fierce and fast-paced PvP action with up to 48 players, where each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points. Once teams have enough points, they'll have the opportunity to evacuate the map. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Dying Light 2 Brings Back The Infected On 7 December

There’s no greater sense of relief than knowing that a project is finally free of uncertain development, especially where long hiatuses are concerned. After being shelved for indefinite delay last year, open-world zombie action game Dying Light 2 has received an official release date, and will arrive to PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on 7 December 2021.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Is Absolutely Spectacular

During Sony’s State of Play event yesterday, Guerrilla Games released a new 14-minute gameplay trailer for their upcoming action role-playing game Horizon Forbidden West. Billed as the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West is an absolute visual masterpiece and is one PlayStation exclusive title that will be well worth the wait no matter how long it takes to actually come out. Check out the 4K trailer in all its glory embedded above and a quick description of the game is included below.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dying Light 2 Finally Gets Firm Release Date Alongside Spectacular New Gameplay Footage; CE Detailed

After years of anticipation and delays, Dying Light 2 has finally received a release date it will be out this year on December 7. This is according to recent Dying 2 Know live stream which did an extensive deep dive into Dying Light 2’s gameplay, featuring new footage that you can check out below, and short developer interviews to provide a bit more information about that game’s plot and design.
Video Gamespsu.com

Watch The Dying Light 2 Gameplay Reveal Right Here

Want to know where to watch the new Dying Light 2 gameplay reveal? We’ve got you covered, so join us as we take our first fresh and substantial look at Dying Light 2 in well over a year. Dying Light 2 Gameplay Reveal May 2021 – Everything You Need To...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s new trailer shows a dangerous, dense world

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally got a look at new gameplay footage from upcoming zombie game Dying Light 2 today during Techland’s first Dying 2 Know stream, which also revealed the Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date. The new gameplay trailer shows off new enemies, some of the new risk/reward system behind venturing out in the night, and a parkour system that has double the number of moves from the original game.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases December 7, preorders now live

Dying Light 2, now titled Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has remerged, targeting a December 7, 2021 release date on console and PC. Publisher Techland has also announced multiple editions of Dying Light 2 planned for launch, with preorders now live across the globe. Dying Light 2, the second installment...
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal is here, Releasing October 7th

The Far Cry series has been a long-time favorite of mine, but I felt the game was getting away from its more tropical roots. This year, Far Cry 6 is looking to bring back much of the classic Far Cry feel with its new setting, Yara. The tropical island of...