Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not expecting to leave Old Trafford this summer and believes he will still be the club's starting goalkeeper in 2021/22. De Gea endured another mixed campaign in between the sticks for United and saw himself replaced by youngster Dean Henderson towards the end of the campaign. However, he did force his way back into the starting lineup for the Europa League final... only to see his stock plummet again following a nightmare penalty shoot-out.