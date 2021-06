Ugby is one of the most popular sports in the US, Australia, and Europe, but it is important to note that there are two slightly different Ruby sports. There is Rugby League and Rugby Union, and even though on the surface they look pretty much the same, there are certain rules that are different and affect how the game is played. If you come from a country where rugby is not that popular you probably have some questions regarding the sport itself, but it’s nothing you can’t figure out with a short online search. Here we will mainly focus on rugby betting, and luckily it’s pretty much the same for both League and Union versions.