Movies

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

By Victor Stiff
thatshelf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

thatshelf.com
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Trailer Reaction With A New Poster

The movie will be available on Disney+ Premier Access and theaters. The adventure fantasy is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram Sunday to share a new poster of Disney's upcoming "Jungle Cruise" and thanked fans for all the hype. The adventure fantasy movie is slated to release...
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases New Trailer and Poster For ‘The Jungle Cruise’

Disney had just released a new trailer and a new poster for the upcoming film ‘The Jungle Cruise.’. To me it feels like a combination of “The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There is also a new poster. This trailer does seem...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Is like Pirates of the Caribbean Meets Anaconda

We’ve all been living in Pandemic World for so long at this point that it’s almost become easy to forget exactly what the media landscape was even like before the era of COVID-19. And then you see a trailer like this newly released one for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and it all comes rushing back, for better or worse. Initially filmed more than three years ago at this point, Jungle Cruise is finally getting its simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (an additional fee) on July 30, 2021. Here’s your synopsis:
MoviesGizmodo

The Jungle Cruise's New Trailer Is Heavy on Jungle, Light on Cruise

In its newest multi-million dollar movie based on an amusement park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is setting sail for one specific location: Indiana. Indiana Jones, that is. If this new trailer for the movie adaptation of the 66-year-old classic Disney park ride is truly representative of the film, it seems like stars Dwayne Johnson’s riverboat Captain Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton will spend most of their time off the boat to look through ancient ruins, fight a wide variety of monsters, and, uh, get mauled by cheetahs. It’s like a hybrid of Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Rock. Now, these are all good things (well, the first Pirates movie, at least) that go together like chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers: They form a delicious but extremely messy treat, which is an accurate description for this trailer. All of these action setpieces we see snippets of look fun, but there are so many of them that it feels like the story might be a mere formality. While that’s certainly appropriate for a Disney ride that’s light on narrative and heavy on loveably terrible skipper jokes, it might be a detriment for The Jungle Cruise movie.
MoviesVox

Summer movies are back!

Though plenty of movies came out in the summer of 2020, the pandemic and widespread movie theater shutdowns led major Hollywood studios to postpone their biggest releases into 2021 and beyond. Now the summer is nearly upon us, and with theaters reopening across America, a whole lot of movies are coming our way.
MoviesCNET

Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer offers glimpse of Jesse Plemons' epic villain

The new Jungle Cruise trailer dropped Thursday and isn't quite as delightful as Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson telling us stories midway through a gym session, but one element stood out. It revealed Jesse Plemons' submarine-captaining villain, who appears to be having the best time as he guns for our heroes, played by Johnson and Emily Blunt.
MoviesVulture

Say Willkommen to German Jesse Plemons in the Jungle Cruise Trailer

The more accurate name for Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie is probably Scary Death Boat From Hell, but who are we to judge? It’s literally based on a theme-park ride. So original. A year and a half after we first got a tease of the film, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt are back on the tortuous waters as a Creedence Clearwater Revival song plays in the background, with Blunt’s character, a scientist, desperate to find a tree that possesses unparalleled healing powers with the help of her brother (Jack Whitehall). “Everything that you see wants to kill you,” the Rock’s riverboat captain advises, “and can.” That includes Jesse Plemons’s German prince, who has a big boat, bigger bazookas, and the biggest accent. Hallöchen! Jungle Cruise will be released both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Comes To Life in New Trailer

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE, and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

Disney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers. Why does it feel as though Disney’s been...
MoviesHollywood News

Here is one final trailer for ‘Infinite’ with Mark Wahlberg

Ahead of its release stateside on streaming service Paramount+ later this week, here’s the final trailer for Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. In the film, the hallucinations of a schizophrenic are revealed to be memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day.